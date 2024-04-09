Martin says Ireland will recognise Palestinian statehood

Irish deputy premier Micheal Martin has said formal recognition of Palestine by Ireland “will happen”.

Speaking in the Dail parliament, Micheal Martin said he was bringing a formal proposal on the recognition of Palestinian statehood to Government.

The Irish Government had previously said it was working with other European countries on a joint declaration of recognition for Palestine.

On Tuesday, Mr Martin said: “For the past six months, I’ve maintained ongoing discussions with ministerial colleagues and other countries about how a joint formal recognition of Palestinian statehood could be a catalyst to help the people of Gaza and the West Bank, and in furthering an Arab-led peace initiative.

“We’ve agreed that the undermining of the Oslo Accords and therefore the agreement to create two states has reached the point where the accords’ approach with recognition after a final agreement is not credible or tenable any longer.

“I’ve discussed this with those in the region who are working on peace initiatives and co-ordination with other countries continues intensively.

“We’ve discussed this between the government parties and it is my intention to bring to Government a formal proposal on recognition when these wider international discussions are complete.

Mr Martin, who is also Irish foreign minister, added: “But be in no doubt, recognition of a Palestinian state will happen.”

He was speaking following a Cabinet reshuffle by new Taoiseach Simon Harris.

Outlining his own priorities, Mr Martin said there was a “desperate overwhelming need to return some hope” to Gaza.

While saying he was “realistic about the limits” of what Ireland could reasonably be expected to achieve by itself, the minister said the Irish Government’s position has been “widely acknowledged and appreciated”.

Mr Martin noted that Ireland had defended the work of UNWRA, increased humanitarian aid to Gaza and decided to intervene in the ICJ case filed by South Africa.

He said: “I have said very directly and in person to the Israeli government that the shocking crimes of Hamas and the need to secure the release of the hostages cannot justify the scale and terrible humanitarian catastrophe of the war it is waging.

“I am in no doubt that war crimes have been committed and I utterly condemn the ongoing bombardment of the Gazan people.

“I have ensured that we worked on behalf of the victims of this terrible war – the hostages and the people of Gaza.”

Mr Martin said he had taken an approach of building international alliances through direct diplomacy, rather than “angry speeches and unilateral action”.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said Ireland’s recognition of Palestinian statehood should happen “now”.

She said: “Taoiseach, I also want to put it to you that you put your money where your mouth is on the issue of Palestine.

“The Israeli slaughter and war crimes in Gaza continue as we speak – they are broadcast live.

“And words are not enough, condemnation is not enough. Action is needed.

“So recognition of the state of Palestine has to happen now. Why the delay? Why the equivocation? It’s long past time that this was done.”

She also called on the Government to implement the Occupied Territories Bill, which would prohibit trade and economic co-operation in illegal settlements deemed occupied under international law.