Mary Lou McDonald takes legal action against RTE
By The Newsroom
The leader of Sinn Fein has initiated legal action against RTE.
It has not yet been confirmed what the case specifically relates to.
A Sinn Fein spokesman said: “This is now a matter in litigation before the courts and it would be inappropriate to comment.”
Ms McDonald is being represented by McCartan & Burke Solicitors.
An RTE spokesman said the broadcaster “does not comment on legal matters”.
