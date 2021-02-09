Mary Wilson, longest-reigning original Supreme, dies aged 76

Mary Wilson, of The Supremes
Mary Wilson, of The Supremes (PA Archive)
By The Newsroom
8:29am, Tue 09 Feb 2021
Mary Wilson the longest-reigning original Supreme, has died aged 76.

Wilson died in Las Vegas, publicist Jay Schwartz told KABC-TV.

Wilson, Diana Ross and Florence Ballard made up the first successful configuration of The Supremes.

Left to right, Florence Ballard, Mary Wilson and Diana Ross of The Supremes during a reception at EMI House in London in 1964 (PA Archive)

She stayed with the group until it was officially disbanded by Motown in 1977.

The group’s first number one, the million-selling song Where Did Our Love Go, was released on June 17 1964.

