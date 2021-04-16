Mass shooter at FedEx facility ‘was a former employee of the company’

FedEx Shooting Indianapolis
FedEx Shooting Indianapolis (AP)
By The Newsroom
21:26pm, Fri 16 Apr 2021
Authorities say police seized a gun last year from the suspected shooter who opened fire with a rifle at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis killing eight people.

At a news conference, Deputy Police Chief Craig McCartt also confirmed the gunman’s identity as 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole.

Mr McCartt said Hole was a former employee of the company and last worked for FedEx in 2020. Mr McCartt said he did not know why Hole left the job or if he had ties to the workers in the facility.

He said police have not yet uncovered a motive for Thursday’s shooting.

Mr McCartt said authorities are still identifying the victims and that not all of the victims’ families have been notified.

