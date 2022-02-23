Maternity team delivers 22 babies on 22/02/22

A maternity team in Romford delivered 22 babies who will all have memorable birthdays after being born on February 22 – or 22/2/22.

A news release from Queen’s Hospital described it as a “remarkable day” while just three minutes separated one mother and baby from a particularly unique birth.

Imogen Peter, 25, who lives in Romford with partner Joe Copley, had her daughter Aurora at 22:19 on Tuesday, three minutes short of 22:22.

Ms Peter said: “Twenty-two is definitely our lucky number now!

“She was due on February 21 and I was brought in on February 19 to be induced and ended up having a c-section.

“As I’d been in for a few days, the significance of the date passed me by until afterwards.

“All my family and even the midwives were all pointing it out to me though, how special her birthday would be.

“She’s our first baby so it is very special.

“I thought it was weird when I heard 22 babies were born on that day too!”

Sue Calder, matron at Queen’s Hospital’s maternity department, said: “We were amazed and thrilled that 22 babies were born on the remarkable date 22/2/2022.

“It was a busy but unforgettable day on our labour ward.

“Congratulations to all the families that welcomed their new additions on this date, they certainly have a memorable birthday!”