Matt Hancock makes debut in I'm A celebrity jungle

Matt Hancock will enter the I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! jungle later on Tuesday, it has been confirmed.

The former health secretary, 44, is expected to join the original contestants in camp after spending a period of time in isolation.

It is understood his entrance will be teased by co-hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly during Tuesday night’s show.

Following his decision to join the reality series, Hancock had the Tory whip suspended and came under fire from across the political divide for opting to sign up at a time when Parliament is sitting.

Hancock has been given access to his phone and laptop during his isolation, allowing him to continue working and stay in touch with constituents.

Comedian Seann Walsh, who has been widely reported as the second surprise entry, is also expected to join the campsite shortly.

The news was first reported by MailOnline.

It comes after former Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood was forced to withdraw from the ITV show on “medical grounds” after just one day in the jungle.

ITV said the 31-year-old has been told by the programme’s medical team that it was not safe for her to return to camp.

Attwood said “heartbroken is an understatement” after starting her journey home to the UK.

Her early exit gives her one of the shortest stints in the camp, closely matched by that of EastEnders actress Elaine Lordan who in 2005 dropped out after fainting twice within 24 hours of her arrival.

Ahead of Tuesday’s show, ITV shared a preview of comedian Babatunde Aleshe facing his fear of heights for a second time after withdrawing from the skyscraper challenge during the launch episode.

The stand-up is seen being challenged to collect nine stars in 10 minutes by navigating around a spinning metal structure hanging in the air in the pouring rain.

Smiling broadly, Donnelly tells him: “I am sorry to say it is starting to pour down but it is still safe. It will just make things a little harder.”

During the launch episode on Sunday, Attwood was selected by the public to become a Jungle VIP – a Very Isolated Person – alongside radio DJ Chris Moyles, TV presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas and Culture Club star Boy George.

The show has returned to the Australian jungle for the first time since 2019 after the show was shot at Gwrych Castle in North Wales for the past two years due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

McPartlin and Donnelly confirmed on Sunday there will be two extra arrivals to the camp shortly, including Hancock, joking they will be “rolling out the welcome mat for them soon”.

– I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on Tuesday at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.