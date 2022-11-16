Matt Hancock offers politics opinions amid criticism from Rishi Sunak and public

Matt Hancock has shared his views on the state of UK politics on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, as he continues to face criticism from campaigners and Rishi Sunak about appearing on the ITV show.

The former health secretary, 44, who previously said he “does not expect to serve in Government again” after his stint on the show, told campmates that ex-prime minister Liz Truss’s political career was “over”.

During a discussion among the contestants about missing the news back in the UK, Sue Cleaver asked Hancock about his opinion on Truss’s short-lived premiership, saying: “What do you think went wrong, Matt?”

“In a way they were unlucky, in that globally interest rates all went up just at the time that they were also…bringing in a financial statement where you say, ‘We’re going to do all these expensive things and we’re not going to say how we’re going to pay for them’,” said Hancock.

Cleaver, 59, queried: “Where does that leave her now?”

Hancock responded: “Her political career is over. No ambiguity at all.”

Presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas said: “I wonder if Rishi’s still in power,” to which Hancock replied: “Yeah, he will be.”

It comes after the Prime Minister continued his criticism of Hancock’s decision to enter the Australian jungle, saying it was not “noble” because he was failing to prioritise his “constituents and our country”.

Speaking to reporters travelling with him to the G20 summit in Bali, Mr Sunak said: “I think politics at its best can and should be actually quite noble.

“You have to earn people’s respect, right. It is not given just because you are a politician…

“It is incumbent on all members of Parliament to do the things that earn people’s respect and that’s serving your constituents really well, making a difference to them in surgeries.”

Elsewhere on Tuesday, campaigners flew a banner over the I’m A Celebrity campsite, reading: “Covid bereaved say get out of here!”.

The plane bearing a 35ft banner circled the Australian camp for two hours on Tuesday. It was organised by campaign group 38 Degrees who are working with Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice.

The organisation said a noise complaint to the pilot suggests it did not go unheard in the jungle.

Despite this, it has appeared that Hancock’s fortunes on the show have begun to change, after he was spared from undergoing the Bushtucker trials twice in a row.

He had previously been selected by the public to undergo the unpleasant challenges six straight times.

It was revealed that Radio DJ Chris Moyles, 48, had received the most public votes, meaning he will undertake the next Bushtucker trial, Boiling Point, on Wednesday.

Presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly broke the news to the camp at the end of Tuesday evening’s show.

Upon hearing he had been chosen by the British public to face the challenge, the radio presenter looked apprehensive but told his campmates: “I’ll be fine, I’ll be fine.”

Moyles took part in the previous Bushtucker trial, Angel of Agony, alongside Boy George and Babatunde Aleshe.

During the trial, which saw Boy George, 61, chanting while navigating a box full of critters to find a star, the trio struggled to hold their nerves and ultimately won just three out of the 11 available stars.

Moyles became increasingly agitated by the critters that were falling on him as the trial progressed, saying: “Why did I wear shorts.”

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.