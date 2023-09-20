Mayor Sadiq Khan bangs London's ULEZ drum on trip to the US

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has urged the global north to address climate change urgently during his visit to the US. In New York for the UN Climate Ambition Summit, Khan highlighted the critical role of city mayors in driving climate action. He advocated a hopeful approach over "doom and gloom," citing Seoul, Mumbai, London, and Paris as cities leading climate-friendly change. Despite criticism for the carbon footprint of his trip, Khan emphasised his commitment to walking and public transport as part of a city-focused solution to air pollution and climate crisis.

A second Labour-majority council has called on London Mayor Sadiq Khan to prioritise public transport and cycling in the Silvertown Tunnel infrastructure project due to concerns over worsening air pollution. Greenwich councillors join Newham in requesting a pause in the tunnel's construction. Under current plans, the tunnel will connect Greenwich Peninsula with Newham's Royal Docks, aimed at reducing congestion on the Blackwall Tunnel. Campaigners and boroughs directly affected, however, are seeking a review of the project.

The Great Big Green Week has arrived and from 10-18 June, environmental and climate-themed events will occur throughout the West Midlands. Aimed at inspiring action to safeguard our planet, these activities are scheduled across Birmingham and the UK. Organised by The Climate Coalition, this event is in its third year, with the inaugural occurrence in September 2021 recorded as the UK's largest ever nature and climate event. Numerous community events are planned in and around Birmingham, providing opportunities for participation. For detailed information, visit the Great Big Green Week's website.

Birmingham eco-activist Toqueer Ahmed Quyyam is pioneering change in city communities' interaction with the environment. Working with organisations like Birmingham & Black Country Wildlife Trust and Birmingham Friends of the Earth, he has been promoting the Small Heath EcoPark, particularly to the al-Hijrah Mosque's scout troop in Bordesley Green. His role in engaging diverse groups with local eco-initiatives won him the Breaking Down Barriers Action prize at the Climate Coalition’s Green Heart Hero awards. Quyyam has ideas for making the park more accessible, including potential for a sensory garden for children with disabilities.

Zadie Smith, renowned author, and Mike Berners-Lee, professor and author, addressed the crowd at Extinction Rebellion's four-day protest in Westminster, expressing their concerns about the climate crisis. Smith castigated 'greedy, deceitful, cynical fiscal conservatives' for manipulating the political system at the cost of people's livelihoods. Berners-Lee criticised politicians' 'truthlessness', specifically referencing Michael Gove's approval of the UK's first deep coal mine in 30 years. The protests, featuring speeches, music, and workshops, culminate on Monday with a mass picket at Parliament.

Glasgow City Council has confirmed the introduction of a tariff for electric vehicle (EV) charging points across the city from 11 April. The tariff includes a connection fee and a rate for electricity used. Usage time restrictions will also be implemented, limiting rapid charging units to one hour and standard units to a maximum four-hour stay. Overstaying penalties of £40 will apply. This will affect users of Glasgow's 306 charging points.

Protestors have ironically labelled the Greater Manchester Pension Fund (GMPF) as the "dirtiest investor in the UK" due to its large holdings in fossil fuels. Campaigners are urging the fund to withdraw its money from these industries which contribute to climate change. The GMPF reportedly has more money invested in fossil fuels than any similar UK organisation, with holdings over £1bn as of 2020. The criticism was part of a national day of action demanding pension funds support more sustainable industries. Local authorities and trade union Unison have also called for divestment from fossil fuels.

The extension of London's Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) on 29 August could see almost 700,000 car drivers liable for a daily £12.50 charge, according to data from the RAC. This number rises to over 850,000 when including all non-compliant vehicles. Despite Transport for London (TfL) stating that more than 90% of cars in outer London now meet ULEZ standards, the RAC has expressed concerns over the financial impact on motorists and businesses. It suggests introducing a scheme for key workers and smaller businesses to access ULEZ-compliant vehicles at a discount, to avoid daily charges while reducing emissions.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionising art creation, with platforms like NightCafe, Hotpot.ai, and ChatGBT using prompts to generate unique art and narratives. When asked about Liverpool's future, AI predicts a technologically advanced city that proactively addresses societal, environmental and technological changes. Clothing may be advanced, technologically integrated and energy-powered, according to AI predictions for a sci-fi novel set in Liverpool in the year 3000. As Liverpool nurtures a thriving art scene and a robust technological community, AI art is projected to rapidly rise in prominence, enhancing the city's cultural offerings and reinforcing its position as a leader in technology and art.

Over 7,700 residents in Liverpool live in flood-risk areas, with 3,557 in the highest risk category, state Environment Agency figures. This is under 2% of the city’s population but concerns arise as climate change worsens. The Environment Agency has identified nearly five million people, 8% of the population, living with some degree of flood risk from rivers and seas. Campaigners are demanding more action to protect communities. The Environment Agency also identified 2.8 million properties at risk of flooding in England, with 3,887 of them in Liverpool.