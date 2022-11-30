Mayors demand minister steps in to fix ‘mess’ blighting northern railways

The Transport Secretary has said he is “under no illusions” about the “real problem” blighting northern England’s railways as regional leaders demanded he step in to clear up the “mess” wreaking havoc for passengers.

Five metro mayors said talks with Mark Harper on Wednesday had been “positive”, but stressed they needed more than “warm words” to fix the disruption “causing misery for millions”.

Mr Harper also described the meeting as “constructive”, but stopped short of saying he would push for a rest day working agreement to ease staffing challenges in the short term – while insisting he was not “blocking” any such arrangement.

It comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned the “unacceptable deterioration” in northern rail services, criticising Avanti West Coast as he faced pressure over its performance from his own benches in the Commons.

Thousands of trains have been cancelled across the north of England at short notice in recent weeks, with TransPennine Express, Avanti and Northern all affected.

Mr Sunak agreed there had been an “unacceptable deterioration in the quality of Avanti’s service”.

He said: “The Transport Secretary is rightly monitoring and holding them to account.

“There is a plan to increase the number of trains, to more than 100 additional drivers, and restoring the full direct service between Manchester and London.”

He added the plan needs “trade union co-operation”.

In a joint statement following their talks with Mr Harper, the five mayors said: “The absolute bare minimum of levelling up means being able to get to work and college on time – but northerners have been robbed of this basic right because of the chaos on our railways. That must end.

“This was a positive meeting and we welcome the new Transport Secretary saying he will grip this crisis, which is causing misery for millions and damaging our regional economies.

“But the time for warm words is over. We’ve had enough of broken promises – passengers are rightly demanding action now.

“We made it clear to Mark Harper that he can and must step in and clean up this mess, which was made worse by his predecessors.”