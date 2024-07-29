29 July 2024

McDonald’s same-store sales fall for first time since pandemic as profits slide

By The Newsroom
29 July 2024

McDonald’s posted weak sales in the second quarter as increasingly value-conscious consumers in the US and China paid fewer visits to restaurants.

Sales at locations open at least a year fell 1% worldwide across every company segment in the April-June period, the first decline since the final quarter of 2020 when the pandemic shuttered stores and millions stayed home.

McDonald’s warned in April that more of its inflation-weary customers were seeking better value and affordability.

The burger giant introduced a five-dollar (£3.90) meal deal at US restaurants on June 25, which was late in this financial reporting period.

Quarterly revenue was flat at 6.5 billion dollars (£5 billion) and just off the 6.6 billion dollars that Wall Street was expecting, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

The company’s net income fell 12% to two billion dollars, or 2.80 dollars per share, far from the per-share profit of 3.07 dollars that industry analysts had forecast.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Migrant shouts ‘this is for Rishi Sunak’ as dinghy leaves France to cross Channel

news

Andy Murray and Dan Evans pull off stunning fightback to stave off the Scot’s retirement

sport

Father of diver ‘incredibly proud’ after GB pair secure first Paris medal

news