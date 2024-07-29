McDonald’s same-store sales fall for first time since pandemic as profits slide
McDonald’s posted weak sales in the second quarter as increasingly value-conscious consumers in the US and China paid fewer visits to restaurants.
Sales at locations open at least a year fell 1% worldwide across every company segment in the April-June period, the first decline since the final quarter of 2020 when the pandemic shuttered stores and millions stayed home.
McDonald’s warned in April that more of its inflation-weary customers were seeking better value and affordability.
The burger giant introduced a five-dollar (£3.90) meal deal at US restaurants on June 25, which was late in this financial reporting period.
Quarterly revenue was flat at 6.5 billion dollars (£5 billion) and just off the 6.6 billion dollars that Wall Street was expecting, according to analysts polled by FactSet.
The company’s net income fell 12% to two billion dollars, or 2.80 dollars per share, far from the per-share profit of 3.07 dollars that industry analysts had forecast.
