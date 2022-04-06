Measures brought in to ease Manchester Airport chaos, says Andy Burnham

A string of measures have been brought in to ease disruption at Manchester Airport, said Andy Burnham.

The Mayor of Greater Manchester met with airport bosses after weeks of chaos for travellers who faced long delays with queues trailing outside terminals to reach check-in and lengthy waits at security and luggage collection.

He said the situation was “unacceptable” but conceded the problem would not disappear overnight.

The airport, along with much of the aviation industry, has struggled to recruit staff made redundant after the pandemic shut down airports and travel.

As the Easter getaway increases travel, similar problems have hit other airports including Heathrow and Birmingham.

Karen Smart quit as managing director of Manchester Airport after weeks of travel chaos (Manchester Airport/PA) (PA Media)

Manchester Airport apologised this weekend to passengers after they admitted they had “fallen short of the standards they expected” and on Tuesday its managing director Karen Smart stepped down.

On Wednesday, Mr Burnham said: “Like everyone, I have been concerned to see some of the scenes at Manchester Airport over recent times.

“Many passengers have faced an unacceptable experience and it is important that every possible step is taken to prevent a repeat.

“All airports have struggled to one extent or another with lengthy queues caused by staffing issues arising from the pandemic.

“But it is clear that Manchester has faced particular challenges.

“Some of the issues being experienced by Manchester Airport are beyond their control.

“However, that is not to say that other things could not have been done differently.

“Firstly while the airport has been making strenuous efforts to recruit, more should have been done earlier.

“Secondly, communications to passengers ahead of and upon arrival should have been better as should the management of the queues.

“However, it is important to acknowledge that some of the pressure arises from the decision Manchester Airport has taken to protect people’s holidays and trips and avoid cancellations as other airports have done.”

He said the airport expected disruption to continue for the next two months but among new measures brought in to tackle the problem are:

– airport management are increasing use of overtime and utilising temporary staff.

– additional staff will help organise the large numbers of people passing through the airport and better information will be provided to those queueing.

– more real-time information on security queues will be published on the airport website and some airlines are starting to offer passengers the option to check in bags the night before if they are taking an early flight.

Andy Burnham says passengers at Manchester Airport have endured an ‘unacceptable experience’ (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Burnham said there will also be an increased police presence at the airport.

He said the airport had recruited 220 staff who were currently awaiting clearance as security checks took place but the exercise was taking longer than usual.

He is writing to the Minister for Security and Borders asking if large airports, such as Manchester, which are experiencing longer waits for vetting could be prioritised for a period to speed up the process.

Manchester Airports Group, which also runs Stansted and East Midlands airports, is partly owned by the 10 local authorities of Greater Manchester, with the biggest stake held by Manchester Council.

Manchester Airport is run independently of the mayor’s office and the 10 councils, said Mr Burnham, but they would continue to work with officials to help solve the issue.