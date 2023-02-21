Media watchdog writes to broadcasters over Nicola Bulley concerns

Media watchdog Ofcom has said it is “extremely concerned” by comments from the family of Nicola Bulley and it has written to ITV and Sky “to ask them to explain their actions”.

The body of the 45-year-old was pulled from the River Wyre in Lancashire on Sunday after she was last seen on January 27. On Monday her family questioned the role of the media during the investigation.

They said: “We tried last night to take in what we had been told in the day, only to have Sky News and ITV making contact with us directly when we expressly asked for privacy. They again have taken it upon themselves to run stories about us to sell papers and increase their own profits. It is shameful they have acted in this way. Leave us alone now.

“Do the press and other media channels and so called professionals not know when to stop? These are our lives and our children’s lives.”

A spokesperson for Ofcom said on Tuesday: “We are extremely concerned to hear the comments made by the family of Nicola Bulley about two broadcast licensees.

“We have written to ITV and Sky to ask them to explain their actions. We will then assess whether any further action is required.”