Meet Merseyside's richlist, including the wealthiest Scouser ever

The wealthiest individuals in Liverpool and Merseyside have been disclosed, including the richest Scouser in history. The 'Rich List', released by Insider Media, ranks the North West's most successful entrepreneurs based on net worth. This annual list is compiled by Rob Watts, also renowned for the Sunday Times Rich List. The eleven people and families mentioned are the wealthiest in the region, many of whom originated from humble backgrounds.

Greater Manchester, populated by around three million residents, boasts a rich diversity across its ten boroughs. The variety of towns and villages offer an array of living options. Earlier this year, The Sunday Times listed some Manchester areas, including the city centre, Sale, and Stockport, among UK's most desirable locations in 2023. Local inhabitants were also consulted about the best places to live within Manchester.

Newcastle's largest running shop, Start Fitness, is joining forces with Fordy Runs Running Group and Brooks for a shake out run prior to the 2023 Great North Run. The 5k run, starting from Start Fitness on Market Street at noon, offers an opportunity for runners to experience the atmosphere before the race and try Brooks' shoes. After the run, runners can enjoy refreshments and an episode of the award-winning The Long Run Show podcast. Attendees will also receive a goody bag and can attend the podcast session by ordering a free online ticket. The event will be on 9 September, a day before the Great North Run.

Jennifer Aniston recently criticised the 'cancel culture' trend, having herself been branded a 'Karen' following her own ‘cancellation’ attempts. The Friends star called for understanding and redemption among celebrities for past mistakes, questioning if everyone should be subjected to the same level of cancellation as disgraced figures like Harvey Weinstein. British actress Jameela Jamil and comedian Chris Rock have also expressed disapproval of the trend, which involves ostracising people for perceived unacceptable conduct. Critics argue that 'cancel culture' attempts often backfire, simply drawing more public attention to the individuals involved.

International Reggae band UB40 will commence their first international tour since the pandemic, with a homecoming performance in Moseley Park. The band, fronted by Robin Campbell, will celebrate 45 years of music before touring in the Netherlands, Belgium, and France. Campbell discussed his life in recent years, including the loss of his parents, assisting his brother in recovery from a stroke, and his surprise marriage to longtime partner Luci Crossman. The band is preparing for an arena tour for their 45th anniversary with Soul II Soul, promising to mix their set with old favourites and tracks from their album 'Bigga Baggariddim'.

The High Mill redevelopment project is now underway with work including vegetation clearance and temporary road installation. Archaeological study has begun and will continue for some months. The first phase offered the community access to a 100ft crane for a bird's eye view of the site. Community gardener, Laura Gilchrist, has made notable contributions to the growing community garden. The next phase involves clearing building interiors and stablising structures, guided by archaeological findings. Construction work, starting in December, includes a new Changing Places toilet facility, set to begin in November. The project is set for completion in March 2025.

Birmingham-born Ali Campbell, former lead singer of UB40, has been performing with his new group, UB40 Live Featuring Ali Campbell. Despite splitting from UB40 in 2008 due to disagreements, Campbell has continued his successful music career through solo albums and a stint as a judge on New Zealand’s Got Talent. Married to Julie since 2006, the couple have two children together, in addition to Campbell's six other children. His life now includes balancing touring with a domestic life. When at home, he uses his wife’s office to write songs, managing to work around their large family and pets.

Manchester, a noteworthy city in North West England, is renowned for its museums, media connections, unique architecture, vibrant music scene, esteemed sports clubs, and universities. It is central to the Greater Manchester region, comprised of ten boroughs and home to nearly three million residents. When asked, locals expressed great affection for their region, whilst also suggesting potential improvements to the city-region.

Tyson Fury has stated that his third fight against Deontay Wilder was the hardest of his career. Despite numerous challenging bouts, including against Derek Chisora and Wladimir Klitschko, Fury insists his third title fight with Wilder in October 2021 posed the most significant test. Both fighters were knocked down multiple times, but Fury eventually won via knockout in the eleventh round. Currently seeking his next opponent after negotiations with Oleksandr Usyk fell through, Fury is keen to return to the ring following his victory over Chisora in December 2022.