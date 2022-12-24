The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have described an apology by The Sun newspaper over the Jeremy Clarkson column ‘a PR stunt’ (Joe Giddens/PA)
24 December 2022

Meghan and Harry brand Sun apology over Clarkson column ‘PR stunt’

By The Newsroom
24 December 2022

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have branded an apology by The Sun newspaper over Jeremy Clarkson’s column “nothing more than a PR stunt”.

The piece, in which Clarkson said he “hated” Meghan, became the Independent Press Standards Organisation’s (Ipso) most complained-about article.

On Friday, The Sun newspaper said it regrets the publication of the column and is “sincerely sorry”.

But on Saturday, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said Meghan had not been contacted by the newspaper to say sorry.

The spokesperson said: “The fact that the Sun has not contacted The Duchess of Sussex to apologise shows their intent. This is nothing more than a PR stunt.

“While the public absolutely deserves the publication’s regrets for their dangerous comments, we wouldn’t be in this situation if The Sun did not continue to profit off of and exploit hate, violence and misogyny. A true apology would be a shift in their coverage and ethical standards for all. Unfortunately, we’re not holding our breath.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

No further action to be taken against Piers Morgan death threat suspect

news

Hundreds of fish killed as world's largest cylindrical aquarium bursts in Berlin hotel releasing 1m litres of water

world news

Ten dead including five children in French apartment building fire

world news