Meghan channels lotus flower symbolism and wears Diana’s bracelet for Oprah chat

The Duchess of Sussex wore a £3,300 Armani silk wrap dress featuring a lotus flower as a “symbol of revival” for her Oprah interview – with a glittering diamond bracelet which belonged to Diana, Princess of Wales.

The Duke of Sussex, in clips released ahead of broadcast on Sunday, is seen saying “my biggest concern was history repeating itself” in a reference to his late mother’s death.

Former Suits star Meghan’s black and white outfit – although very different in style – echoes the colours worn by Diana for her controversial Panorama interview.

Meghan also has heavy black eyeliner – just as Diana did for the BBC programme, which sent shockwaves through Buckingham Palace and the nation in 1995.

The princess chose a white top with a smart black jacket for her interview, which she used to question the Prince of Wales’s suitability as king, and discuss Charles’s relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles, now the Duchess of Cornwall, saying “Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded”.

She also told how she wanted to be a “Queen of people’s hearts”.

Princess Diana – Panorama interview (PA Archive)

Meghan, who is expecting her second child, is wearing Giorgio Armani’s £3,370 long triple silk georgette dress.

The duchess is understood to have specifically chosen a dress with a lotus flower – a bloom highly regarded in many cultures for symbolising rebirth, enlightenment and purity.

It also represents “unwavering faith” with its seeds able to survive without water and still germinate hundreds of years later.

To blossom, a lotus flower must grow through mud and dirty pond water, but its petals remain pure.

Closing at night, it sinks below the water’s surface, only to resurface again in the morning.

The outfit is described by Armani as “sensuous with a subtle, refined twist”.

The label’s website says: “Its value and prestige are increased by the large quantity of fabric used.

The Duchess of Sussex during her interview of with Oprah Winfrey (PA Media)

“The style features a deep front neckline, frontal foliage embroidery and matching belt.”

In clips ahead of the much-anticipated broadcast in the US on Sunday, Meghan can be seen wearing a diamond bracelet.

It is thought to have been the diamond tennis bracelet from which Harry took two stones to make Meghan’s engagement ring, along with a third stone from Botswana.

Diana wore the bracelet at one of her last public appearances when she watched a performance of Swan Lake in June 1997, less than three months before she died.

Diana (PA Archive)

Meghan’s necklace is Pippa Small’s Colette Aquamarine – featuring three large aquamarine pendant stones – which she first wore in Tonga in 2018.

She is also wearing a gold Cartier Love bracelet.