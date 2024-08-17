Meghan wears ‘big smile’ during visit to Colombian music school with Harry

The Duchess of Sussex wore a “big smile” as she and the Duke of Sussex visited a music school during their tour of Colombia.

Harry and Meghan were greeted by the sound of booming drums as they arrived at the Escuela Tambores de Cabildo in Cartagena, the second largest city in the Caribbean coastal region, on the third day of their official tour of the country.

During the visit on Saturday, they participated in a drum lesson led by students alongside Colombia’s vice president Francia Marquez and her husband.

I love seeing Meghan’s big, big smile — I can tell she’s excited

The couple applauded a performance by local drummers and listened to community members, including children, teenagers and parents, speak about the importance of preserving Cartagena’s culture – particularly its Afro-Colombian roots.

The school’s founder, Rafael Ramos, said in Spanish: “I love seeing Meghan’s big, big smile — I can tell she’s excited.”

Ms Marquez gave a speech about the importance of tradition and preserving Colombian heritage, saying towns such as Cartagena represent the heart of the South American country.

In particular, she said, the art of drumming symbolises freedom for black communities across the world.

Ms Marquez said part of her decision to invite the duke and duchess to Colombia was that she views them as a symbol of resistance and voices against injustice.

She said: “The duke and duchess came to Colombia… this is Colombia.

“This is where the roots of our ancestors and our forefathers are from.

“A community like this cannot be displaced.”

Cartagena is the fifth largest city in Colombia and is being impacted by gentrification and a booming tourism industry.

The couple were given a small handcrafted wooden boat by a student, a tribute to the scenic coastal town and its beaches.