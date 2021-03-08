Meghan’s swipe at her half-sister Samantha Markle: I grew up as an only child

The Duchess of Sussex has dismissed the book written by her half-sister, saying: “I think it would be very hard to tell all when you don’t know me.”

Samantha Markle has criticised Meghan a number of times since she was publicly linked with the Duke of Sussex, and has published a book called The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister Part 1.

Asked how she felt about the book by Oprah Winfrey in her explosive interview with the talk show host, Meghan said: “This is a very different situation than my dad, when we talk about betrayal, betrayal comes from someone you have a relationship with.

“I don’t feel comfortable talking about people that I really don’t know but I grew up as an only child, which everyone who grew up around me knows, and I wished I had siblings, I would have loved to have had siblings.”

Meghan said she was excited to be pregnant with her second child so her son Archie would have a sibling.

She added: “The last time I saw her (Samantha) must have been at least 18 or 19 years ago, and then before that, 10 years before that.”

She said they were “not close”, adding: “She changed her last name back to Markle, she was in her early 50s at that time, only when I started dating Harry, so I think that says enough.”