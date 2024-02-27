27 February 2024

Men in court charged with preparing terrorist act linked to right-wing extremism

27 February 2024

Three men have appeared in court charged with preparing a terrorist act linked to right-wing extremism.

Christopher Ringrose, 33, and Brogan Stewart and Marco Pitzettu, both 24, appeared via video link at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

All three only spoke to confirm their names and ages and were remanded in custody to next appear at the Old Bailey on March 15.

It is alleged the trio had identified the Islamic Education Centre in Leeds as a potential target, manufactured an FGC 9 semi-automatic firearm, and had acquired instructions on how to assemble a 3D-printed firearm.

They also allegedly obtained extreme right-wing texts, joined extreme right-wing chat forums, and distributed information on firearms and ammunition.

They were each charged with preparing or assisting another to commit acts of terrorism on or before February 20 2024.

Counter Terrorism Policing North East said the three men were arrested last Tuesday following a probe into suspected “extreme right-wing activity”.

A 46-year-old man from Leicester was also arrested as part of the probe and later released without charge.

The trio’s homes were searched during the “pre-planned, intelligence-led” operation, police said.

