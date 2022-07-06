Met apologises to family of man found dead in Epping Forest

The Metropolitan Police has apologised to the family of Richard Okorogheye following the “substandard level of service” it gave to his family when he was reported missing.

Richard, who had sickle cell disorder, was found dead in Epping Forest, Essex, on April 5 last year, two weeks after he went missing.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the force should apologise to his family after officers provided an “unacceptable level of service” to his mother, Evidence Joel, when he disappeared.

Richard Okorogheye who was found dead in Epping Forest, Essex, on April 5 2021, two weeks after he went missing (Metropolitan Police/PA) (PA Media)

An investigation led by the IOPC, which concluded last month, found the performance of three police officers and three call handlers fell below the standard expected.

The probe found that Mr Okorogheye, 19, should have been classed as a missing person earlier and he was classed as low risk for too long, while a call handler inaccurately recorded his medical condition as anaemia rather than sickle cell anaemia on the initial police report.

But the watchdog, which investigated following a complaint from Ms Joel, said the officers’ actions did not meet the threshold for disciplinary action.

It is clear the service we provided in the days following Richard's disappearance was not at a level the public would expect of us

Deputy assistant commissioner for the Met, Bas Javid, said in a statement: “Our thoughts remain with Richard’s family and I would like to apologise for the distress caused by the substandard level of service, as highlighted by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

“It is clear the service we provided in the days following Richard’s disappearance was not at a level the public would expect of us, which included Richard not being classified as a missing person; his risk not being upgraded sooner; the communications with his mother not being as informative and precise as they could have been and, regrettably, an insensitive and inappropriate comment made by one of our officers.

“We will address these issues directly with the officers and staff involved through additional enhanced training.

“We recognise how worrying it must be to not know where a loved one is, and we are challenging ourselves to do better at responding when someone does report a missing person.

“To help us improve, we are working with partners such as the charity Missing People to understand and learn from the experiences of different communities across London.

“We are also introducing a new way to assess all the missing person reports we receive every day.”