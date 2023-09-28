Met firearms officers return to normal duties

Metropolitan Police firearms officers have returned to their normal duties after some put down their weapons in response to a colleague being charged with murder.

The crisis emerged earlier this month in response to the Crown Prosecution Service’s decision to charge an officer with murdering Chris Kaba last year.

The 24-year-old, who was unarmed, died after being shot through the windscreen of a car in Streatham Hill, south-east London, on September 6 2022.

The officer appeared before Westminster Magistrates’ Court last week, but was granted anonymity, a decision the media are set to challenge before an Old Bailey judge.

There remains no current requirement from the Ministry of Defence or armed forces for assistance.

More than 100 officers were reported to have handed in their tickets, an accreditation to permit them to carry firearms while on the job, after the officer – named only as NX121 – was charged on September 20.

Scotland Yard placed the Army on standby to cover counter-terrorism duties if needed, but they did not end up being deployed.

Officers from other forces also provided the Met with help during that time, but on Thursday evening the force announced they are no longer required.

It said in a statement: “We no longer require mutual aid officers to assist in London, and we are grateful to our police colleagues who offered us their support.

“There remains no current requirement from the Ministry of Defence or armed forces for assistance.

“Over the past 24 hours, further armed officers have returned to armed duties ensuring we have a comprehensive and London wide firearms response in our communities, and at key protected locations.

“Senior officers continue to meet with and support colleagues through this time.”