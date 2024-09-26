Met investigating fresh Al Fayed allegations on top of 19 existing complaints

The Metropolitan Police are investigating a number of new allegations made against late Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed on top of reports previously made by 19 separate women.

The force said it will carry out “full reviews of all existing allegations” of incidents which are said to have taken place between 1979 and 2013 to ensure there are “no new lines of inquiry based on new information which has emerged”.

Police said although it is not possible to bring criminal proceedings against someone who has died, “we must ensure we fully explore whether any other individuals could be pursued for any criminal offences”.

It comes as the current managing director of Harrods, Michael Ward, said he was “not aware” of the “criminality and abuse” and described it as a “shameful period in the business’s history”.

Mr Ward apologised and said the business “failed our colleagues” following the allegations made against Mr Al Fayed.

He said in a statement that it is clear Mr Al Fayed “presided over a toxic culture of secrecy, intimidation, fear of repercussion and sexual misconduct”.

His statement comes as another alleged victim told the BBC she was summoned to the billionaire businessman’s apartment where “he became angry, the doors were locked and I couldn’t get out. He raped me”.

Five women claim they were raped by Mr Al Fayed, who died last year at the age of 94, with a number of others alleging sexual misconduct.

The Met said officers are making contact with lawyers representing alleged victims to “ensure they have the opportunity to speak with us and report any offences”.

Commander Stephen Clayman said: “We recognise the significance of the allegations made against Mohamed Al Fayed and the impact this has had on those affected.

“We have specialist teams to ensure all those victims who make contact with us are supported in the best way possible.

“I understand that for many years many people have sought answers in relation to this case.

“We will do everything possible to update on our progress when we can, but it is crucial we do this thoroughly and we do it right.”

This was a shameful period in the business’s history, however the Harrods of today is unrecognisable to Harrods under his ownership

The Met said the initial complaints made by 19 women were reported to the force between 2005 and 2023 – including three allegations of rape, 15 sexual assaults and one related to trafficking.

Police approached the Crown Prosecution Service five times – including two occasions where a full file of evidence was passed on in 2009 and 2015.

No further action was taken against Mr Al Fayed in respect of the original complaints.

Mr Ward said an independent review was under way into issues arising from the allegations and that he had “provided all the information I have to ensure my own conduct can be reviewed alongside that of my colleagues”.

In his statement, Mr Ward said: “As we have already stated, we failed our colleagues and for that we are deeply sorry.

“As someone who has worked at Harrods since 2006, and therefore worked for Fayed until the change of ownership in 2010, I feel it is important to make it clear that I was not aware of his criminality and abuse.

“While it is true that rumours of his behaviour circulated in the public domain, no charges or allegations were ever put to me by the police, the CPS, internal channels or others.

“Had they been, I would, of course, have acted immediately.”

Mr Ward continued: “Fayed, who owned Harrods from 1985–2010, operated this business as his own personal fiefdom.

“It is now clear that he presided over a toxic culture of secrecy, intimidation, fear of repercussion and sexual misconduct.

“The picture that is now emerging suggests that he did this wherever he operated.

“This was a shameful period in the business’s history, however, the Harrods of today is unrecognisable to Harrods under his ownership.

“As detailed new information has come to light over the past 18 months, the business has established a settlement process, designed in consultation with independent, external experts in personal injury litigation.

“We encourage former colleagues to contact us using this process so that we can provide the support, and recourse, they need.”

Sources within Harrods have said the business has accepted vicarious liability for the conduct of Mr Al Fayed for the purpose of settling claims of alleged victims brought to its attention since 2023, reaching settlements with the vast majority.

Mr Ward said he would “in no way influence” an independent review into the allegations.

He said: “Alongside this there is an independent review led by a non-executive committee of the board to further consider the issues arising from the allegations.

If we identify any potential fitness to practise concerns about individual doctors, we will thoroughly examine all relevant information and take action as appropriate

“I am not part of the committee conducting this review and will in no way influence its operation or recommendations.

“However, I have provided all the information I have to ensure my own conduct can be reviewed alongside that of my colleagues.

“I have also stepped back from my charity trustee positions while this review is taking place.”

Some women have claimed they were subjected to “intrusive and wholly unnecessary” gynaecological tests to work for Mr Al Fayed and have alleged the purpose of the tests was for checking for sexually transmitted infections.

Alleged victims are set to lodge a complaint against Dr Ann Coxon, claiming she has “questions to answer” over the examinations.

Dr Coxon declined to comment on the matter.

A General Medical Council spokeswoman said: “If we identify any potential fitness to practise concerns about individual doctors, we will thoroughly examine all relevant information and take action as appropriate.”