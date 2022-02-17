Met Office issues red weather warning for Storm Eunice
By The Newsroom
The Met Office has issued the highest level of alert for Storm Eunice, warning that there could be a “danger to life” as a result of extremely strong winds.
The red weather warning covers the coastline of Devon and Cornwall as well as the south coast of Wales and will come into effect from 7am on Friday.
It warns of “flying debris resulting in danger to life” and “damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.”
The Cobra emergency committee will meet on Thursday “to discuss the response to Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice”, the Government said.
Cabinet Office Minister Michael Ellis will lead the meeting.
