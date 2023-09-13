Met officer accused of passing information to Algerian embassy staff

A Metropolitan Police officer has been suspended following allegations that he passed information to staff at the Algerian embassy.

The officer, who has not been publicly named, is facing a disciplinary hearing starting on September 26 over claims he started “an improper relationship” with a member of staff between March 2019 and December 2020.

It is claimed that for the first three months of that period he passed information to members of embassy staff without a policing purpose.

The officer is also separately accused of viewing a criminal intelligence report and a crime report about his neighbour despite having no involvement in the investigation and therefore no right to view the documents.

A notice for the misconduct hearing on the Metropolitan Police website says: “It is alleged that between January 18 and February 13 2019, the officer viewed a criminal intelligence report relating to a neighbour three times.

“On April 6 and 7 2019 the officer viewed a crime report in relation to the same neighbour and investigation.

“The officer was not involved in the investigation and should not have viewed either report.

“It is also alleged that between March 2019 and December 2020, in his role as a community engagement officer, he continued an improper relationship with a member of staff at the Algerian Embassy after his involvement in an investigation had concluded.

“This contact was not correctly reported or recorded.

“It is also alleged that between March 29 and June 22 2019, the officer passed information to members of staff at the Algerian Embassy without a proper policing purpose and should not have done so.”

If proved, the officer, who is currently suspended on full pay, will be found to have committed gross misconduct and will face the sack.

He is being kept anonymous under the direction of a legally qualified chairperson who is dealing with the disciplinary hearing, a Met spokeswoman said, after an application by his lawyers over the sensitivity of his job.