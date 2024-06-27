27 June 2024

Met officer on misconduct charge over theft from man who died after collapsing

By The Newsroom
27 June 2024

A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged over the alleged theft of money from a man who died after collapsing.

The force said Pc Craig Carter would appear in court facing an allegation of misconduct in public office.

The charge relates to the theft of an unspecified amount from a man who collapsed in September 2022.

Carter, who works for the Met’s North Area Command Unit which covers Enfield and Haringey, has been suspended from duty.

He was charged by postal requisition, which means he was not arrested.

