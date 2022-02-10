Met Police Commissioner says she has ‘absolutely no intention’ of stepping down

The Metropolitan Police Commissioner has told rogue officers to “get out now, otherwise we will find you” as she insisted she was still the right person for the job.

Dame Cressida Dick said she was “seething angry” about racist, misogynist and homophobic messages exchanged by officers.

Her comments came after a series of disturbing messages exchanged by a group of officers, primarily based at Charing Cross police station, were published by a watchdog last week.

I have absolutely no intention of going and I believe that I am and have been, actually for the last five years, leading a real transformation in the Met

Speaking to BBC Radio London on Thursday, she said she had boosted the force’s anti-corruption command in a bid to root out other officers with similar views.

She said: “I am seething angry about the whole thing. I’m very glad that the four individuals have left.

“There is no place in the Met for sexism or racism or homophobia, for abuse of trust or for bullying, and in the last few days I have gone out extremely strongly to my colleagues and told them enough is enough.

“This is a fantastic police service. It is hugely capable in so many ways, but its reputation has been tarnished by the awful things that you were hearing about there in relation to the impact team at Charing Cross and also, some other awful things have happened and come to light in the last several months.

“So I am absolutely determined that we will be getting out there and rooting out any further individuals.

“I’ve already said, if you have those attitudes or behaviours, get out now. Otherwise, we will find you and I have a whole new team which will be helping me root out individuals and, indeed, where there are dysfunctional or toxic teams, rooting those out too … But if we do have people who are like the four that left at Charing Cross, they’re not welcome in my Met.”

When asked if she should step down following the scandal, she said: “I have absolutely no intention of going and I believe that I am and have been, actually for the last five years, leading a real transformation in the Met.

“We have a service now which is, I’m absolutely certain, more professional, fairer, more transparent, more accountable and closer to its communities and more effective in, for example, reducing violent crime, which has been going down year-on-year-on-year in almost every category, bucking the national trends.”