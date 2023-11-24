Met Police confident Jewish people will be safe in London this weekend

The Metropolitan Police have said it will be safe for Jewish people to come into London this weekend with both pro-Palestinian and antisemitism protests being held.

A 90-minute march organised by the volunteer-led charity Campaign Against Antisemitism is due to take place in London on Sunday.

Met Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan, the Gold Commander in London this weekend, said 40,000-50,000 people were expected to attend the protest, which will start outside the Royal Courts of Justice.

Another pro-Palestinian protest of around 100,000 people marching from Park Lane to Whitehall will also be held on Saturday, as the city enters a busy period in the run-up to Christmas.

Speaking at a press briefing, Mr Adelekan said: “We will put all the protection that we put around any march around that antisemitism march, and we are working very closely with the Jewish community.

“I’ve personally met the organisers, the Campaign Against Antisemitism, I’ve had a number of conversations with them on how we’re going to keep them safe.”

Mr Adelekan said chants using the word “jihad” were causing upset and concern in the Jewish community but were “always contextual”.

He added that officers would enter large crowds decisively and quickly to arrest those using the chant to incite violence, terrorism or antisemitism.

Asked about reports that Tommy Robinson, founder and former leader of the far-right English Defence League, could attend the protest, Mr Adelekan said he was “not welcome” at the march and would be engaged by officers.

Mr Robinson was seen among the crowds of counter-protesters who clashed with police during protests held on Armistice Day.

Mr Adelekan added: “What we cannot see and what we will not let happen is the kind of violence that happened on November 11.

“We have got enough officers in order to make sure we prevent that from happening.”

Around 1,500 officers will be deployed for the protests with several hundred drafted in from other forces through mutual aid.

Mr Adelekan said the force’s use of retrospective facial recognition to identify criminals at the protests was “improving all the time”.

Leaflets will also be handed out to protesters by officers along the march to provide “absolute clarity” on what will be deemed an offence, he added.

The Cenotaph and several other monuments will again be guarded throughout the weekend.