26 May 2023

Met Police officer appears in court charged with rape

By The Newsroom
A Metropolitan Police officer has appeared in court charged with rape.

Pc Sam McGregor, 31, of the Central North Command Unit, was reported by a woman he knew following an alleged incident on May 11 2021.

He was arrested the day after the allegations emerged in June that year and was suspended from the force.

McGregor, of Alice Close, Barnet, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning and spoke only to confirm his name, age and address.

He was released on conditional bail until the next hearing at Inner London Crown Court on June 23.

