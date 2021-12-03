Met Police ‘regrets being unable to do more’ to prevent Euro 2020 final disorder

Britain’s largest police force has said it regrets being unable to do more to prevent “unacceptable scenes of disorder” when fans stormed Wembley Stadium for the Euro 2020 final.

Baroness Casey’s independent review into events surrounding the historic match on July 11 concluded there were a series of crowd “near misses” which “could have led to significant injuries or even death”.

In what Baroness Casey described as “a source of national shame”, around 2,000 people without tickets managed to get into the London stadium as England took on Italy.

The report, commissioned by the Football Association (FA) and published on Friday, said policing at the game “did not sufficiently mitigate the risk of ticketless fans, with officers deployed too late in the day”.

This moment of national significance was tarnished by groups of ticketless, anti-social and thuggish football fans who were intent on causing disorder and committing criminal acts

Much of what unfolded was “foreseeable” and there was a “collective failure to plan for the worst case scenario”, the review said.

In response to the report, Metropolitan Police Commander Rachel Williams said: “First and foremost I am deeply sorry that so many people who came to enjoy a day of football were met with unacceptable scenes of disorder.

“We welcome the praise by Baroness Casey on the bravery of officers in directly confronting scenes of disorder. Her comments sets out the unprecedented pressure officers faced, they are a credit to policing.

“Throughout the course of the day, this moment of national significance was tarnished by groups of ticketless, anti-social and thuggish football fans who were intent on causing disorder and committing criminal acts.

“We regret that we were not able to do more to prevent those scenes unfolding.”