Met takes operational decisions independently, say Sadiq Khan and Number 10

Number 10 and the Mayor of London have insisted that the Metropolitan Police takes operational decisions independently from politicians amid a continuing row over Taylor Swift’s security arrangements.

Last week it emerged that Sadiq Khan and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper were involved in talks around the security for Swift’s sell-out summer shows at Wembley, after The Sun reported that the Shake It Off star was given a motorbike convoy to protect her on the way to the stadium despite initial police reservations.

Speaking on Monday, Mr Khan said police have “operational independence” but the Government speaks “regularly” with the Met about security issues.

Mr Khan said: “What I’d say to people who aren’t aware is that our police have operational independence, whether it’s policing a protest, whether it’s policing a concert, a sporting event, New Year’s Eve fireworks.

“The Government – the Home Secretary is included in that – myself as the mayor, speak regularly with the Met Police Service about a whole host of security issues and, of course, we’re going to raise the issue of security around world-breaking concerts.”

Mr Khan said that in the wake of the terror threat made against her gigs in Vienna, and the Southport incident, that “we’ve got to make sure” those attending the concerts, as well as artists, are safe.

He added: “And so I’m sure the commissioner took on board a whole host of views before he himself, as the commissioner, himself decided what was right and proper to do, and that operational independence falls with the commissioner.”

Our decision-making is based on a thorough assessment of threat, risk and harm and the circumstances of each case

A Met Police spokesperson said: “The Met is operationally independent.

“Our decision-making is based on a thorough assessment of threat, risk and harm and the circumstances of each case.

“It is our longstanding position that we don’t comment on the specific details of protective security arrangements.”

Over the weekend The Sunday Times reported that Attorney General Lord Hermer was also involved in the discussions about the blue-light escort, a type of protection usually reserved for senior royalty and politicians.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said on Monday that “operational decisions are for the Met independently of the Government.”

He said: “You’d expect Government, the police, the Mayor of London to be involved in planning significant events in the capital to ensure the public is kept safe.”

He added: “All operational decisions are made by the Metropolitan Police independently of Government.”

Senior Labour politicians including Sir Keir Starmer, Mr Khan and Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy were given free tickets to Eras Tour shows.

Last week the Culture Secretary insisted there was no link between the hospitality offered and the police protection for Ms Swift.

“I utterly reject that there’s been any kind of wrongdoing or undue influence in this case,” she told Sky News.