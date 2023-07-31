31 July 2023

Metropolitan Police officer charged with stalking woman

By The Newsroom
31 July 2023

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with stalking.

Pc Ben Bunsell, attached to Central South Command Unit, is said to have stalked a woman between June and July 2023, the Met Police said in a statement.

The stalking is alleged to have taken place while Pc Bunsell was off duty, the forced added.

He has been suspended from duty.

Pc Bunsell will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The Met Police said that their Directorate of Professional Standards is aware.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

There's a bear in the Jacuzzi! Animal takes a dip in California heatwave

news

Sunak calls for review of low-traffic neighbourhoods amid Tory ‘pro-motorist’ drive

news

Thrill-seekers left hanging vertically on tracks as 72ft-high rollercoaster breaks down

news