Micheal Martin tells Volodymyr Zelensky: Ireland is in solidarity with Ukraine

The Ukrainian president offered his condolences to the Irish premier over the death of Irish journalist Pierre Zakrzewski during a call on Wednesday.

Both Volodymyr Zelensky and Micheal Martin tweeted that the pair had spoken, the day after US network Fox News cameraman died when the vehicle he travelling in was hit.

Mr Martin is currently in Washington DC on the second day of his trip to the US as part of the St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

The Taoiseach told the Ukrainian leader that everyone in Ireland admired his leadership in the face of the war waged by Russia and stands in full solidarity with the besieged country.

During the 20-minute scheduled call, Mr Martin told Mr Zelensky that Ireland would show its support in any way the country could.

Urging pressure be kept on Russia, the PA news agency understands that Mr Zelensky was also very appreciative of the support from Ireland, including the country’s visa waiver scheme and the display of solidarity to mark St Patrick’s Day.

He also offered sympathies to the Taoiseach and family of Mr Zakrzewski.

It is understood the Taoiseach told Mr Zelensky: “From the people of Ireland, the admiration of you and your people is very high. We as a Government reflect that. They are behind you.”

The call with the Ukrainian president came as Mr Martin was due to address the US Chamber of Commerce.

Acknowledging his delayed appearance, Mr Martin said he was “delighted and privileged” to take the call.

He said: “(Zelensky) articulated in the most passionate, determined and calm way the absolute vitality and importance of we continuing to keep the pressure on through the various methods that we’ve deployed so far in terms of sanctions and supports to the people of Ukraine.

“He was conscious that as we came together for the St Patrick’s Day programme that we were also, as as a key theme of our St Patrick’s Day programme, (showing) solidarity with Ukraine. He was very much aware and thankful and grateful for that and for the humanitarian assistance that the Irish people have offered.

He said that the Ukrainian leader offered an “outstanding example of leadership”.

“I was very taken by his controlled and calm but very firm approach in terms of what his country needs right now.”

Speaking to reporters earlier, Mr Martin said the Government is doing everything it can to procure accommodation for the thousands of Ukrainian refugees arriving in Ireland.

Micheal Martin addresses reporters outside the Irish Embassy, in Washington DC (Oliver Contreras/PA) (PA Wire)

He Martin said that housing and accommodation will need to be refurbished for the thousands of refugees fleeing the war-torn country.

While many are being accommodated in hotels, the Government is attempting to source other properties.

More than 7,000 refugees have arrived in Ireland, with the number expected to increase significantly in the coming days and weeks.

Mr Martin said there is currently no estimate for how much the war in Ukraine will cost the Irish Government.

Mr Martin said that some housing will need to be refurbished while the Government will look to procure hotels, B&Bs and other facilities.

“Those other facilities will have to be refitted and reconfigured to make them suitable for residential,” Mr Martin said.

“There will be significant costs on the accommodation front. We have over 7,000 refugees that have come into Ireland. It is significant and it is growing but we, through the whole of Government approach, we are doing everything we possibly can to procure as much as (we) possibly can.”

Mr Martin said the sanctions against Russia by the EU and United States are having an impact on the country’s economy.

He also said that he hopes peace talks between Ukraine and Russia will lead to some results.

“I would hope that the current talks, tentative though they are, could yield some results in terms of the ceasefire and cessation of the violence in the first instance, then demilitarisation,” he said.

“In particular, we believe it’s imperative that humanitarian corridors, genuine humanitarian corridors are created, maintained and sustained as quickly as possible.”

Turning to the dramatic increase in energy prices, Mr Martin said he will not move unilaterally on the EU’s VAT directive.

He defended the Irish Government’s reaction to tackling the rise in energy and living costs, saying Ireland moved faster than many other EU member states.

He added: “The Government will not be able to shield the entire population from the full impact of this war, on fuel prices and our energy prices.

“There are limits to what any government can do in a situation like this, and that is why this war should end.

“In the first instance, because of the appalling death and destruction on the people of Ukraine and their cities and their towns, and also the broader danger it poses to the world in terms of an extension of that conflict.

“We are at a very dangerous moment in terms of where we are globally as a result of this war.

“Accidents can happen and we need to avoid that at all costs.

“But when in a war situation like this on the continent of Europe, where the sanctions that have been imposed by Europe and US are the severest kind that we create shocks to the system, it will create a degree of instability in the economy. It will create price pressures, particularly on energy, food and other commodities.

“Those are the realities of the fact that Russia has waged war on Ukraine and all of the consequences going from that.

“No government is going to be in a position to protect, in its entirety, their societies from those consequences.

“We took measures last week with respect to hauliers and so on.

“So, into the future, we keep this under review, I think the more targeted measures will probably yield the best results.”