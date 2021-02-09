Michelle Obama teams up with puppets for Netflix children’s cookery show

Michelle Obama with Busy, a bee puppet, left, Mochi, a pink round puppet, and Waffles, a furry puppet
16:36pm, Tue 09 Feb 2021
Michelle Obama is launching a Netflix children’s food show with a pair of puppets “to bring a bit of light and laughter to homes around the world”.

The new show, called Waffles + Mochi, launches on March 16 and will be “all about good food: discovering it, cooking it, and of course, eating it,” the former first lady posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

The 20-minute episodes will combine live action and puppets, and Obama will be a series regular.

The show centres on two best puppet friends who dream of becoming chefs and travel across the world looking for ingredients and making dishes “alongside renowned chefs, home cooks, kids and celebrities”, according to a press release from the show.

Obama wrote: “Kids will love it, but I know that adults will also get plenty of laughs – and some tips for the kitchen.

“In many ways, this show is an extension of my work to support children’s health as first lady – and to be quite honest, I wish a program like this had been around when my girls were young.”

The show is produced by Higher Ground Productions, the production company owned by Obama and her husband, former US president Barack Obama.

In 2018, the Obamas signed a multi-year agreement with Netflix. Michelle Obama released her Netflix documentary Becoming in May. The former first lady is also host of The Michelle Obama Podcast on Spotify.

