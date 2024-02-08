Michelle O’Neill to attend PSNI graduation ceremony in Sinn Fein first
Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill is to attend a PSNI graduation ceremony on Friday, a spokesperson has confirmed.
This is the first time that Sinn Fein will attend such a ceremony in the police service’s history.
It comes after Ms O’Neill pledged to represent “our whole community” as she became the first nationalist First Minister of the Northern Ireland Executive.
Ms O’Neill will attend the event with Policing Board member and Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly.
“Tomorrow the PSNI student officer attestation takes place where a number of new recruits will graduate,” a Sinn Fein spokesperson said.
“Michelle O’Neill will be in attendance and will join the ceremony. Sinn Fein Policing Board member Gerry Kelly MLA will also attend.”
Efforts have been made to boost Catholic representation in the PSNI as about a quarter of its force are from a Catholic background.
After the major PSNI data breach in August, a representative group said that the recruitment of candidates from the Catholic, nationalist and republican community had been “severely dented”.
