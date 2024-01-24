Michelle Visage tangos with Addams Family musical co-star in first look

New images of Michelle Visage in full costume for West End show The Addams Family – The Musical Comedy have been released.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race judge, 55, also known for singing as part of US girl group Seduction, will play matriarch Morticia Addams live in concert at the London Palladium in February.

In the first-look images, Visage is dressed in a black-look while sticking her legs up in the air and doing a tango-style dip with Ramin Karimloo, who plays deadly Morticia’s husband Gomez.

She said: “When I first got the chance to become Morticia Addams on Strictly Come Dancing, I never imagined that nearly five years later, I would be recreating the role in the West End.

“I’m not sure I have enough words to describe how much of an absolute dream come true this moment is for me.

“I truly can’t wait for everyone to see the magical tango with my Gomez, the incredibly talented Ramin Karimloo, and to perform in these incredible live concerts alongside the most talented cast.

“It’s going to be an amazing few days and I’m beyond excited to bring my own version of Morticia to the Palladium stage.”

Visage has also been in a West End production of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and was on Strictly Come Dancing in 2019, when she danced a foxtrot routine to The Addams Family 1960s series theme by Vic Mizzy.

The Addams Family characters first appeared in a series of comics by Charles Addams before being adapted numerous times for the big and small screen.

Morticia has been previously portrayed by Anjelica Huston in 1991 The Addams Family film and Catherine Zeta-Jones in 2022 Netflix hit series Wednesday.

It was adapted into a musical in 2009 with a book from Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa.

The new London production follows UK and Ireland tours and focuses on Morticia’s stoic daughter Wednesday (Chumisa Dornford-May) returning home with a normal boyfriend, Lucas (Ryan Kopel) as an adult.

It sees Birds Of A Feather actress Lesley Joseph as Grandma, Sam Buttery as cheerful and insane Uncle Fester and Annie Get Your Gun theatre actor Nicholas Mclean as Morticia’s devious son Pugsley.

The Addams Family – The Musical Comedy is on February 12 and 13 at the London Palladium.