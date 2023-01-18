Microsoft is cutting 10,000 workers – almost 5% of its global workforce – in response to ‘macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities’ (Thibault Camus/AP)
18 January 2023

Microsoft to axe 10,000 jobs worldwide

By The Newsroom
18 January 2023

Microsoft is cutting 10,000 workers – almost 5% of its global workforce – in response to “macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities”.

The technology giant said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday that it has notified employees of the layoffs, some of which take effect immediately.

The company said it will also be making changes to its hardware portfolio and consolidating its leased office locations.

While we are eliminating roles in some areas, we will continue to hire in key strategic areas

Microsoft chairman and chief executive Satya Nadella said the job cuts represent “less than 5% of our total employee base, with some notifications happening today”.

“While we are eliminating roles in some areas, we will continue to hire in key strategic areas,” he added.

He emphasised the importance of building a “new computer platform” using advances in artificial intelligence.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Queen voted Children’s Word of the Year for 2022

news

One in 10 considering giving up pets over cost-of-living pressures

news

Martin Luther King’s daughter calls for action to match words

news