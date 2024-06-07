Powered By Pixels
Migrant Channel crossings top 11,000 for year so far

More than 11,000 migrants have arrived in the UK so far this year after crossing the Channel.

Home Office figures show 316 people made the journey in five boats on Thursday – on the same day around 80 were rescued when they got into difficulty during the crossing.

It takes the provisional total for 2024 to 11,095.

This is up 46% on the number recorded this time last year (7,610) and 11% higher than the same point in 2022 (9,984), according to PA analysis of the figures.

