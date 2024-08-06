06 August 2024

Migrants continue crossing the English Channel amid good weather

By The Newsroom
06 August 2024

Migrants continued to cross the English Channel after a spell of good weather.

Pictures show people wearing life jackets getting off a Border Force boat in Dover, Kent, on Tuesday.

Other photos show men and women being driven away on a bus from a compound.

Some 114 people crossed in two boats on Monday, according to latest Home Office figures, taking the provisional total for the year so far to 17,284.

The number of arrivals for 2024 to date is 15% higher than this time last year (15,071) but 3% down on the same period in 2022 (17,785), according to PA news agency analysis of Government data.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Elon Musk’s ‘civil war is inevitable’ Twitter post blasted deeply irresponsible by minister

news

People whipping up violence online could face jail, Keir Starmer says

news

Judge brands rioting violence as ‘absolutely disgraceful’ as he refuses bail; to suspects

news