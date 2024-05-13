13 May 2024

Migrants cross Channel in boats for 10th consecutive day

By The Newsroom
13 May 2024

Migrants have crossed the English Channel by boat for a 10th consecutive day as new arrivals were brought into Dover.

Border Force vessels arrived at the Kent port on Monday with people wearing life jackets disembarking.

More than 1,000 people have arrived in the UK by the Channel since May 4, according to Home Office figures.

The provisional total for the year so far is 9,455 as of Sunday.

