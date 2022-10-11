11 October 2022

Mike Tindall tipped to join cast of I’m A Celebrity

By The Newsroom
11 October 2022

Mike Tindall has agreed to join the cast of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, according to reports.

The former England rugby player, who is married to the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall, is tipped to be heading to the Australian jungle next month for the ITV show.

ITV has previously confirmed that the reality TV show is returning to Australia after it was filmed in Gwrych Castle in north Wales for the past two years during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tindall, 43, who helped England win the 2003 Rugby World Cup, married the Princess Royal’s daughter in 2011 and the couple has three children, Mia, Lena and Lucas Tindall.

Other stars reportedly set to join the cast include singer Boy George, comedian Seann Walsh and DJ Chris Moyles.

Tindall’s potential involvement in I’m A Celebrity was first reported by The Sun.

ITV has been contacted for comment.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

At least eight dead as Russia bombards Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities

world news

Explosions rock multiple Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv

world news

Miracle of three-year-old who survived Thai nursery massacre

world news