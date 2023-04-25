25 April 2023

Military flights to evacuate British nationals from Sudan

By The Newsroom
25 April 2023

British military flights are preparing to evacuate UK nationals from Sudan after a 72-hour ceasefire was agreed.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced that an evacuation would begin after ministers came under pressure to help at least 2,000 citizens flee fierce fighting.

He tweeted: “The UK Government is co-ordinating an evacuation of British nationals from Sudan.

“We have started contacting nationals directly and providing routes for departure out of the country.”

