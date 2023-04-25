Military flights to evacuate British nationals from Sudan
By The Newsroom
British military flights are preparing to evacuate UK nationals from Sudan after a 72-hour ceasefire was agreed.
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced that an evacuation would begin after ministers came under pressure to help at least 2,000 citizens flee fierce fighting.
He tweeted: “The UK Government is co-ordinating an evacuation of British nationals from Sudan.
“We have started contacting nationals directly and providing routes for departure out of the country.”
