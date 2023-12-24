Millions take to roads for Christmas but strong winds set to cause disruption

Millions of people are setting off on a Christmas getaway but travel disruption is expected on the roads and rail, with strong winds set to batter parts of the country.

The AA has warned of “lengthy jams” for traffic, while the Met Office has said Christmas Eve travel plans could be affected with gusts of up to 70mph due to hit.

And rail disruption is likely on Sunday as two of London’s railway stations, King’s Cross and Paddington, will be shut due to engineering works.

The closure of London Paddington will continue until Wednesday, meaning no mainline trains will serve Heathrow Airport.

High winds are due to hit the north of Scotland and northern and central areas of England as people embark on their last journeys before Christmas Day.

Two separate yellow weather warnings for wind have been issued, saying people should expect travel disruption, damage to buildings and power cuts, while the rest of the country may see showers.

Meteorologist Liam Eslick said: “People should make sure to leave more time, especially in exposed areas, it could affect rail networks and ferries.

“People travelling on roads should take care and stay away from high-sided vehicles, and for people who are at home and are going for walks, stay away from coasts.”

A yellow weather warning for rain is currently in force covering much of Wales, with forecasters warning that flooding and travel disruption is possible, and will last until 6pm on Christmas Eve.

Between 20 to 40mm of rain is expected widely and 60 to 80mm on higher ground.

Motorists have been advised by the RAC to travel before 11am or after 6pm if possible to reduce the chance of being stuck in long queues.

At the Port of Dover, waiting times reached 90 minutes at border control on Saturday morning, but the queues cleared by the afternoon.

The port said there had been a surge in demand for ferries after the Channel Tunnel rail link was closed on Thursday due to unscheduled industrial action by French workers, which ruined the travel plans of tens of thousands of people.

Meanwhile, a number of serious crashes closed roads across the country on Saturday.

The A1 in Northumberland was closed in both directions on Saturday morning after a crash between the A1167 and B1340 near Belford.

A multi-vehicle crash closed the M62 in the East Riding of Yorkshire, westbound between J38 near Hull and J37 near Howden on Saturday.

And the M25 in Essex was expected to be closed overnight into Sunday clockwise between J27 for the M11 and J28 for the A12, near Brentwood, due to a crash involving a car.

Eurostar, which operates passenger rail services to and from London St Pancras, has been operating two extra trains per day between London and Paris including on Christmas Eve to help people whose trains were cancelled on Thursday.

Vehicle-carrying train service Eurotunnel is running its usual timetable but is only accepting customers who have pre-booked.