Minister delivers spoken word rendition of national anthem to support the Queen

Jacob Rees-Mogg read out the national anthem when pressed to allow MPs to debate the monarchy, amid warnings it is “never wise” for a public family dispute.

The Commons Leader suggested any debate to praise the Queen would take up several hours of parliamentary time before launching into his spoken word rendition of the anthem.

Conservative MP Sir David Amess (Southend West) had reiterated his support for the Queen as the fallout from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey continues.

Speaking in the Commons, he asked: “Will (Mr Rees-Mogg) find time for a debate on the role of the monarchy?

“During such a debate, I’d very much hope that the argument could be made that it is never wise for a family dispute to be aired in public with everyone getting damaged and hurt by the fallout.

“Perhaps during such a debate we could celebrate the fact that we’re so blessed to have had our monarch for 70 years compared to the alternative of having a president as our head of state, which we very nearly had under Tony Blair.”

Mr Rees-Mogg replied: “Were we to have a debate to praise our sovereign lady, it would take up all the legislative time available in this House.

“So all I’ll say is ‘God save our gracious Queen, long live our noble Queen, God save the Queen, send her victorious, happy and glorious, long to reign over us, God save the Queen, O Lord our God arise, scatter her enemies and let them fall, frustrate their knavish tricks, confound their politics, on thee our hopes we fix, God save us all’.”