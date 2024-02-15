Minister recalls ‘sadness and shock’ over Nicola Sturgeon’s decision to quit

Humza Yousaf has shown “incredible leadership” since taking over as Scotland’s First Minister in the wake of Nicola Sturgeon’s dramatic resignation, a leading member of the Scottish Government has insisted.

Neil Gray spoke of his “sadness and shock” when Ms Sturgeon – so far Scotland’s longest serving first minister – announced she was stepping down from the post.

A year on, however, Scottish Conservatives claimed the former SNP leader is a “totally discredited politician” and that “her reputation and credibility lie in tatters”.

Nicola Sturgeon is now a totally discredited politician. Her reputation and credibility lie in tatters

Since leaving the Scottish Government Ms Sturgeon, who is still an SNP MSP, has seen her home searched by police investigating the party’s finances, with Ms Sturgeon herself arrested and questioned though she has not been charged with any offence.

She has also come under fire for deleting WhatsApp messages during the Covid-19 pandemic, though here the former first minister stressed she was following Scottish Government guidance.

Scottish Health Secretary Neil Gray recalled the shock from her Bute House announcement when she announced her decision to quit.

“I remember where I was when the news came through,” Mr Gray said, recalling he was about to speak to a “a few hundred displaced Ukrainians” being housed at the time on a cruise ship in Glasgow.

Mr Gray, who was the Scottish Government’s minister for culture, Europe and international development at the time of Ms Sturgeon’s announcement, told the PA news agency: “I remember how sad I felt, the overwhelming feeling of sadness and shock that she had taken that decision.”

But despite the challenges since then he said “Humza Yousaf has shown incredibly strong leadership” since taking over as First Minister in March last year.

Mr Gray said Mr Yousaf had faced “incredible challenges” in that post, but added: “His resilience is unquestioned and his leadership has been incredibly strong and I am very proud to serve in his cabinet.”

But Scottish Conservative deputy leader Meghan Gallacher criticised the former first minister, saying: “One year on from her resignation announcement, Nicola Sturgeon is now a totally discredited politician. Her reputation and credibility lie in tatters.”

Noting that both Ms Sturgeon and her husband, former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell were arrested as part of the Operation Branchform police probe into the SNP’s finances, Ms Gallacher also said evidence to the UK Covid-19 public inquiry showed she had “cynically and shamefully deleted WhatsApps from the pandemic period on an industrial scale”.

The Conservative MSP said: “The deletion of messages represented a disgraceful betrayal of bereaved families and has highlighted that the former first minister was front and centre of an orchestrated cover-up to hide information around crucial decisions.

“While she is no longer in power, she still has a duty to her constituents as MSP for Glasgow Southside, but she is even failing on that front.

“She has turned into a part-time MSP who appears to have little interest in raising their issues in Parliament.”

Ms Gallacher said: “Scots are still suffering the impact of Nicola Sturgeon’s legacy and have rightly seen right through her efforts to spin a positive narrative on her record.”