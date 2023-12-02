Minister to announce £100m for vulnerable climate-hit nations at Cop28

The UK Government is to provide £100 million towards helping countries deal with the most severe effects of climate change.

International development minister Andrew Mitchell will make the commitment in Dubai at the Cop28 climate summit on Sunday.

The Foreign Office said almost a fifth of the funding will support efforts to strengthen early warning systems in countries on the front line of climate change – giving people advanced warning of cyclones, flooding and other extreme weather.

Up to £18 million will be earmarked for programmes designed to help countries manage the growing health impacts of climate change, from flooding-caused spikes in infectious diseases such as cholera and malaria, to food shortages, water insecurity and other health-related emergencies.

It will be the first climate-related health programme to be announced by a G7 country, according to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

The department said the aid was being allocated in recognition that the impacts of global warming are pushing 26 million into poverty every year.

Conservative minister Mr Mitchell said: “The devastating effects of climate change hit the most vulnerable the hardest.

“These funding commitments will help countries and people be better prepared and protected against extreme weather events and natural disasters.

“They will help roll out measures such as early warning systems, and open up access to climate finance to build resilient health services.

“The UK will continue to press for a bold and ambitious approach to support those on the front line of our changing climate, and to create a safer planet for us all.”

The £100 million forms part of the £1.6 billion of climate aid announced by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his visit to the United Arab Emirates-hosted conference on Friday.

On behalf of the UK at the summit on Sunday, Mr Mitchell will endorse the Getting Ahead Of Disasters charter, the Cop28 Declaration On Relief, Recovery And Peace, and the Declaration On Climate And Health.