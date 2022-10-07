07 October 2022

Minister to overturn decision to scrap free remembrance services train travel

07 October 2022

The Transport Secretary intends to overturn a decision to scrap free train travel for military personnel attending remembrance services this year.

The Government was said to have revoked the offer, previously funded by the public purse in 2021, because the cost to the taxpayer would be “too great”.

But the PA news agency understands neither Anne-Marie Trevelyan nor her ministers signed off on this, and the Secretary of State is looking at reversing the move.

Train travel for veterans for remembrance remains free

In response to the suggestion the offer had been scrapped, she tweeted: “As a proud champion of our armed forces, I’m appalled by reports veterans would pay for their travel to commemorate the fallen. Incorrect.

“Our #ArmedForcesCovenant is a commitment to go the extra mile for our military. Train travel for veterans for remembrance remains free.”

Former transport secretary Grant Shapps had said ministers should “urgently” review the decision.

“Our military veterans have given of themselves to protect us all,” he said.

“It cannot be right to remove this small piece of recognition for their service to the country.”

