Ministers accused of letting polluters off the hook with packaging reforms delay

Recycling firms and environmental campaigners have criticised the Government over its decision to delay packaging reforms again.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) scheme – which will ensure manufacturers pay the cost of recycling their packaging – will be deferred a year from October 2024 to 2025.

Defra, which said last year the EPR regime would not be fully operational in 2023, said the move is due to pressures facing consumers and businesses amid the cost-of-living crisis and will help efforts to tackle inflation.

But campaigners have accused ministers of “letting polluters off the hook” and urged the Government to push ahead with the reforms.

Nina Schrank, plastics campaign lead at Greenpeace UK, said: “This is an utterly cynical move and yet another sign of the Government’s dismal environmental record.

“This isn’t about helping people struggling with the cost of living but simply letting big polluters off the hook.

“There’s overwhelming public support for cutting plastic waste yet the Government is willing to break a key manifesto promise to please plastic producers.”

Defra also said the delay will give industry, local authorities and waste management companies more time to prepare for the new rules.

But some from the recycling industry and local authorities said the sector is ready for the regime and the delay could slow down vital investment in recycling infrastructure.

The Chartered Institute of Wastes Management said: “While this is not altogether surprising, we believe this delay will have a significant impact, resulting in the public continuing to bear the cost of packaging recycling and disposal, less investment in recycling infrastructure due to a loss of confidence in the legislative framework, and a significant slowing of the UK’s green economy.

“Today, we reiterate our call for Government to press ahead with executing the reforms on EPR and consistent collections.

“The sector is ready, willing and able to implement them and bring about the step-change in recycling rates that they are designed to deliver.”

Adam Read, chief external affairs and sustainability officer for Suez, a recycling and recovery firm, said it is “disappointed by this delay”.

He said: “Years of inaction are creating real challenges for our sector – inhibiting us from taking the next step to invest in vital services and infrastructure.

“We have now reached a point where the continued lack of clarity over timelines for these reforms is taking a toll.”

Meanwhile, the National Association of Waste Disposal Officers said local authorities face increasing financial pressures from the disjointed approach and the delay throws further doubt on future funding arrangements and the right investment decisions.

Chair Sam Horne said: “Local authorities stand ready to implement the collections and packaging reforms but can only do so with the right legislative and financial levers in place.

“We are keen to work with Defra to ensure that implementation is done as quickly as is practicably possible and ensure the right environmental and social outcomes are achieved.”

However, others have welcomed the delay as an opportunity to roll out the regime more effectively.

Sainsbury’s chief executive Simon Roberts said: “Whilst we remain absolutely committed to a circular economy and support the introduction of EPR, we welcome today’s announcement.

“This will provide the necessary time to work across our industry and with Government in order to get EPR right first time.

“This decision is also an important step in minimising further pressure on food inflation and we will continue to focus on delivering the best value to customers in the coming months.”

Steve Gough, chief executive at the UK’s largest compliance scheme, Valpak, also supported the decision, saying: “With consumers under significant pressure from the cost-of-living crisis, both Government and business are struggling to balance budgets against a commitment to progress with environmental improvements.

“This offers a great opportunity to effectively have a dry run of the EPR data collection process so that targets for 2025 EPR can be set in the most appropriate manner.

“EPR calls for data to be collected and prepared in a new format, and those which have not prepared will struggle to meet deadlines at short notice.”

Paul Vanston, chief executive of the Industry Council for Packaging and the Environment (INCPEN), said: “UK and devolved ministers are making the right set of decisions at this time to drive forward the shaping of the collections and packaging reforms.

“Ensuring overall systems efficiency, cost-effectiveness and high recycling performance are essentials for the governments and stakeholders to achieve together.”

Environment minister Rebecca Pow said: “We’re determined to transform the way we collect, recycle and reuse our waste materials so we eliminate all avoidable waste by 2050 in a way that works for households and consumers. That’s better for our environment.

“We are also listening to industry and ensuring our work to tackle inflation and to drive up recycling go hand in hand, to make sure our reforms will be a success.”