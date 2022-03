Ministers ‘must ensure Scotland’s wind is not being used to power Putin’s war’

Ministers must “ensure that Scotland’s wind is not being used to power Putin’s war”, a Labour frontbencher has warned.

Shadow Scotland minister Liz Twist said that ScotWind, the “largest offshore wind project in the world, has huge potential”, but added “we must also live up to our values”.

Speaking during Commons Scotland questions, she argued: “Our journey to net zero is absolutely critical to saving our planet, but also because of its importance in weaning us off any reliance on Russian gas.

“ScotWind, the largest offshore wind project in the world, has huge potential but we must also live up to our values and ensure that Scotland’s wind is not being used to power Putin’s war.

ScotWind is a matter for the Scottish Government but I’m quite sure that they will be doing all they can to ensure that no Russian money is financing any of the successful contracts

“Will the Secretary of State ask Scottish ministers that an audit is conducted of ScotWind to guarantee no ill-gotten Russian money is part of its financing and ensure all successful contracts for difference are free of (Russian) involvement?”

Scotland Secretary Alister Jack replied: “She makes a very fair point I have to say.

“ScotWind is a matter for the Scottish Government but I’m quite sure that they will be doing all they can to ensure that no Russian money is financing any of the successful contracts and on contracts for difference I know the UK Government’s also working to ensure that there’s no Russian money underpinning UK infrastructure.”