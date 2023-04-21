Ministers to consider law changes to tackle ‘sex for rent’

A new law to tackle “sex for rent” is being considered by the Home Secretary, as Suella Braverman called for victims, police and charities to share their views on the issue.

Ministers have put out a call for evidence, amid concerns that vulnerable renters are being exploited by landlords.

Landlords who engage in sex for rent can already be prosecuted under the current Sexual Offences Act, but the government is considering whether new laws or measures are needed to tackle the problem.

We support action that will clamp down on predatory landlords and we hope that this is accompanied by wider action to combat the fundamental issue of poverty and unaffordable housing that make people vulnerable to this abuse

“It’s wholly unacceptable that vulnerable people, and particularly young women, are being exploited in ‘sex for rent’ arrangements. This is an abuse of power which puts people in desperate situations and has no place in our country,” Ms Braverman said.

“The launch of this public call for evidence brings us closer to ending this deeply harmful trend and better protecting victims.

“And it is another example of how this Government will not stop in our efforts to bring more sexual and domestic abusers to justice.”

Victims and other organisations will have 10 weeks to submit views and evidence.

Dr Raven Bowen, chief executive of National Ugly Mugs – which works to stop violence against sex workers – welcomed the move.

“As an organisation dedicated to supporting sex workers we have seen first hand the damage that this exploitative behaviour can have, especially on young women and mothers.

“We support action that will clamp down on predatory landlords and we hope that this is accompanied by wider action to combat the fundamental issue of poverty and unaffordable housing that make people vulnerable to this abuse.”