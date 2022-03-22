Ministers to provide third of Hammersmith Bridge stabilisation costs
By The Newsroom
One-third of the cost of stabilising west London’s Hammersmith Bridge will be met by the Government.
Ministers announced funding of £2.93 million to ensure the crossing remains open for pedestrians, cyclists and river traffic.
Cracks in the pedestals of the 135-year-old cast-iron structure mean motor vehicles have been banned from using it since April 2019.
This has increased journey times and congestion as it forces people to take alternative routes across the Thames.
The bridge was closed to all users in August 2020 after the cracks deteriorated during a heatwave.
It reopened to pedestrians, cyclists and river traffic in July 2021.
