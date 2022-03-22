22 March 2022

Ministers to provide third of Hammersmith Bridge stabilisation costs

By The Newsroom
22 March 2022

One-third of the cost of stabilising west London’s Hammersmith Bridge will be met by the Government.

Ministers announced funding of £2.93 million to ensure the crossing remains open for pedestrians, cyclists and river traffic.

Cracks in the pedestals of the 135-year-old cast-iron structure mean motor vehicles have been banned from using it since April 2019.

The bridge reopened to pedestrians, cyclists and river traffic in July 2021 (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Archive)

This has increased journey times and congestion as it forces people to take alternative routes across the Thames.

The bridge was closed to all users in August 2020 after the cracks deteriorated during a heatwave.

It reopened to pedestrians, cyclists and river traffic in July 2021.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Refugees fleeing Mariupol tell of street battles and bodies lying in the street

world news

Boris Becker ‘acted dishonestly’ when he failed to hand over trophies, jury told

news

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe speaks for first time about ‘precious’ reunion with her family but pointedly disagrees with husband over praise for Government

world news