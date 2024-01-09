Ministers urged to bring in Scottish XL bully ban amid ‘urgent review’

The Scottish Government has been urged to quickly bring in a ban on XL bully dogs north of the border, after a minister said the matter was being reviewed “urgently”.

The Scottish Conservatives pointed to reports of widespread rehoming of the breed from England to Scotland and told SNP ministers not to “dither and delay”.

Animal charities have suggested there has been an influx of XL bullies to Scotland since the UK Government banned the breeding, selling or abandonment of the dogs south of the border on December 31.

Community Safety Minister Siobhian Brown said she had been “concerned” by reports of XL bullies being brought to Scotland as the matter was raised at Holyrood.

Ms Brown said: “The unintended consequences of the UK Government’s policy is that we’re now seeing influx of XL bully dogs coming to Scotland.

“It is important to ensure Scotland does not become a safe haven or a dumping ground for the XL bully dogs from England and Wales.”

Ministers are “urgently reviewing” the policy on XL bullies, she said, adding that “public safety will be paramount in our deliberations”.

Conservative MSP Jamie Greene responded, saying: “The unintended consequences we’re seeing are not a result of UK legislation, but as a result of this Scottish Government failing to take action.”

He said there is a Facebook group with 20,000 members which is discussing rehoming XL bullies in Scotland.

Mr Greene was dismissive of the Government’s review, saying it had been going on for months.

He referred to a report that an XL bully had been cruelly beaten to death after an unsuccessful attempt to sell it in Scotland.

He said: “I would not want to be the minister in charge of any policy who dithered and delayed a day longer than is necessary on this issue and another tragedy occurs.”

Ms Brown said officials are considering evidence on the situation, and she had met many different groups including the Scottish SPCA and the Dog’s Trust.

She said no breed had been banned for 30 years and it is important to listen to expert views.

Ms Brown also told MSPs: “It would be preferable not to acquire any such dog at the present time in Scotland.”

However, SNP backbencher Christine Grahame urged the Government to take a different approach, saying the regulations are “hasty and simplistic”.

She suggested amending the Control of Dogs (Scotland) Act, explaining: “It places blame and responsibility where it lies – on the breeder and the owner, not the dog.”

The measures were introduced by UK ministers after a rise in dog attacks in recent years.